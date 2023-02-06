Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 57.74MM shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX). This represents 4.03% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 74.42MM shares and 5.22% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.98% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boston Scientific is $52.37. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 7.98% from its latest reported closing price of $48.50.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Scientific is $13,569MM, an increase of 6.99%. The projected annual EPS is $1.96, an increase of 335.87%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1763 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Scientific. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BSX is 0.4647%, an increase of 9.4787%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 1,493,138K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 84,091,552 shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,605,616 shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 13.34% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 50,639,607 shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,509,775 shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 5.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,685,746 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,086,991 shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 9.86% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 37,650,309 shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,819,609 shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 11.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,452,404 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,638,664 shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 10.22% over the last quarter.

Boston Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, The company advances science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare.

