Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Baxter International (BAX)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 36.10MM shares of Baxter International Inc (BAX). This represents 7.16% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 10, 2022 they reported 56.89MM shares and 11.33% of the company, a decrease in shares of 36.54% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.17% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.80% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Baxter International is $60.12. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 28.80% from its latest reported closing price of $46.68.

The projected annual revenue for Baxter International is $15,348MM, an increase of 4.12%. The projected annual EPS is $3.67.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1783 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baxter International. This is a decrease of 97 owner(s) or 5.16%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BAX is 0.2532%, a decrease of 2.5441%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 486,248K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VDIGX - Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 16,576,448 shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,030,382 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,823,496 shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 11.37% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 11,876,040 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,018,264 shares, representing a decrease of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 16.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,415,819 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,145,404 shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 11.18% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 10,552,096 shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,768,562 shares, representing an increase of 7.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 11.84% over the last quarter.

Baxter International Declares $0.29 Dividend

Baxter International said on November 15, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022 received the payment on January 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $46.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.27%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 2.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Baxter International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, it has been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.