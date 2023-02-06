Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Bandwidth (BAND)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.05MM shares of Bandwidth Inc (BAND). This represents 0.23% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.91MM shares and 8.24% of the company, a decrease in shares of 97.22% and a decrease in total ownership of 8.01% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.07% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bandwidth is $27.80. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.07% from its latest reported closing price of $27.50.

The projected annual revenue for Bandwidth is $628MM, an increase of 15.77%. The projected annual EPS is $0.54.

Fund Sentiment

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bandwidth. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BAND is 0.0610%, a decrease of 4.0643%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.46% to 21,524K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,613,524 shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816,185 shares, representing a decrease of 12.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 40.75% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,329,018 shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160,982 shares, representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 24.31% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 762,274 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 773,750 shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 70.39% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 659,072 shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 636,040 shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 33.09% over the last quarter.

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management holds 628,281 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company.

Bandwidth Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.