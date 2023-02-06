Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Banc of California (BANC)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.14MM shares of Banc of California Inc (BANC). This represents 6.93% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.01MM shares and 8.06% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.48% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.04% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Banc of California is $20.57. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 15.04% from its latest reported closing price of $17.88.

The projected annual revenue for Banc of California is $344MM, a decrease of 4.67%. The projected annual EPS is $1.82, a decrease of 4.58%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banc of California. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BANC is 0.2581%, a decrease of 7.2719%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.23% to 62,252K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,064,717 shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,701,187 shares, representing an increase of 8.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 3,452,585 shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PL Capital Advisors holds 3,401,719 shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 2,046,357 shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,193,899 shares, representing a decrease of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 1.27% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,025,536 shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,087,324 shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Banc of California Declares $0.06 Dividend

Banc of California said on August 5, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 14, 2022 received the payment on October 3, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $17.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.94%, the lowest has been 1.11%, and the highest has been 4.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.74 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Banc of California Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banc of California, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $7.9 billion in assets and one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A. (the 'Bank'). The Bank has 36 offices including 29 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Through its dedicated professionals, the bank provides customized and innovative banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California. The company helps to improve the communities where it operates, by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support and affordable housing. With a commitment to service and to building enduring relationships, the bank provides a higher standard of banking.

