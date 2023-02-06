Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.20MM shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB). This represents 1.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.85MM shares and 5.09% of the company, a decrease in shares of 68.90% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.49% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.09% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlantic Union Bankshares is $44.62. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.09% from its latest reported closing price of $40.17.

The projected annual revenue for Atlantic Union Bankshares is $797MM, an increase of 16.51%. The projected annual EPS is $3.55, an increase of 19.34%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlantic Union Bankshares. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AUB is 0.2243%, an increase of 4.0711%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 68,310K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources holds 3,060,426 shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,288,546 shares, representing an increase of 25.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 31.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,274,470 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,110,672 shares, representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,167,390 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,680,682 shares, representing an increase of 22.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 24.85% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,105,924 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744,401 shares, representing an increase of 17.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 20.94% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,897,013 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,797,555 shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUB by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Declares $0.30 Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $40.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.05%, the lowest has been 2.01%, and the highest has been 4.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 129 branches and approximately 150 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, and investment advisory products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., and Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., which provide investment advisory services; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

