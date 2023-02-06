Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Assured Guaranty (AGO)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.39MM shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO). This represents 8.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 6.46MM shares and 9.25% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.11% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Assured Guaranty is $76.24. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 23.11% from its latest reported closing price of $61.93.

The projected annual revenue for Assured Guaranty is $550MM, a decrease of 29.20%. The projected annual EPS is $4.03, a decrease of 10.31%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 582 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assured Guaranty. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 5.83%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AGO is 0.2230%, an increase of 5.9567%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.70% to 66,450K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Putnam Investments holds 7,294,768 shares representing 12.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,360,876 shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 8.68% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,526,976 shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,473,481 shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 10.81% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 3,719,119 shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,961,086 shares, representing a decrease of 6.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 5.07% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 2,031,241 shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,776,945 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795,422 shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 10.41% over the last quarter.

Assured Guaranty Declares $0.25 Dividend

Assured Guaranty said on November 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 15, 2022 received the payment on November 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $61.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.61%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.95%, the lowest has been 1.43%, and the highest has been 4.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Assured Guaranty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Assured Guaranty is the leading provider of financial guaranty insurance. The company guarantees timely payment of scheduled principal and interest when due on municipal, public infrastructure and structured financings. Assured also provides institutional asset management services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.