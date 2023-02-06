Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Ascendis Pharma A (ASND)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.08MM shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.07MM shares and 7.15% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.39% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.75% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.19% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ascendis Pharma A is $155.79. The forecasts range from a low of $93.20 to a high of $191.10. The average price target represents an increase of 34.19% from its latest reported closing price of $116.10.

The projected annual revenue for Ascendis Pharma A is $152MM, an increase of 359.53%. The projected annual EPS is $-9.74.

Fund Sentiment

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascendis Pharma A. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.21%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ASND is 0.7076%, an increase of 13.9059%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 82,090K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 7,567,900 shares representing 13.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 7,149,493 shares representing 12.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,473,086 shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 4,852,655 shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,874,863 shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,165,375 shares, representing a decrease of 33.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 51.84% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,836,758 shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,861,259 shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 19.93% over the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A Background Information

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technologies to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients' lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

