Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.82MM shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS). This represents 7.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 12.48MM shares and 12.83% of the company, a decrease in shares of 29.31% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.85% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.33% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is $76.31. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $129.15. The average price target represents an increase of 39.33% from its latest reported closing price of $54.77.

The projected annual revenue for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is $222MM, an increase of 96.08%. The projected annual EPS is $-5.42.

Fund Sentiment

There are 615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 16.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:APLS is 0.4449%, an increase of 15.4912%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.78% to 109,233K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 10,125,000 shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,805,000 shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 45.82% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,516,123 shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,183,431 shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,350,963 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,679,813 shares, representing a decrease of 159.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 66.30% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 3,222,912 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, the company aims to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology.

