Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in American Woodmark (AMWD)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.71MM shares of American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD). This represents 4.28% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 6.54% of the company, a decrease in shares of 34.27% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.43% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Woodmark is $57.80. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.43% from its latest reported closing price of $59.24.

The projected annual revenue for American Woodmark is $2,123MM, an increase of 2.77%. The projected annual EPS is $7.29, an increase of 755.87%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Woodmark. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AMWD is 0.1145%, a decrease of 11.6538%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 17,675K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,237,951 shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264,116 shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 30.55% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,216,902 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157,325 shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 838,198 shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 864,396 shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Broad Run Investment Management holds 833,330 shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 853,895 shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 14.38% over the last quarter.

HFCSX - Hennessy Focus Fund Investor Class holds 691,441 shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Woodmark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets. Its products are sold on a national basis directly to home centers, builders and through a network of independent dealers and distributors. At January 31, 2021, the Company operated seventeen manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico and eight primary service centers and one distribution center located throughout the United States.

