Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in American Outdoor Brands (AOUT)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.61MM shares of American Outdoor Brands Inc (AOUT). This represents 4.59% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.32MM shares and 9.34% of the company, a decrease in shares of 53.86% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.75% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.13% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Outdoor Brands is $13.13. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 24.13% from its latest reported closing price of $10.58.

The projected annual revenue for American Outdoor Brands is $211MM, a decrease of 1.61%. The projected annual EPS is $0.62.

Fund Sentiment

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Outdoor Brands. This is a decrease of 91 owner(s) or 34.87%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AOUT is 0.0422%, an increase of 54.9524%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.65% to 8,538K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,334,938 shares representing 10.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111,563 shares, representing an increase of 16.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOUT by 14.10% over the last quarter.

Engine Capital Management holds 656,329 shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 585,771 shares, representing an increase of 10.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOUT by 15.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 479,165 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382,680 shares, representing an increase of 20.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOUT by 20.36% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 385,787 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Confluence Investment Management holds 362,900 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390,946 shares, representing a decrease of 7.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOUT by 12.23% over the last quarter.

American Outdoor Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is an industry leading provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The Company produces innovative, top quality products under the brands Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Wheeler®; Tipton®; Frankford Arsenal®; Lockdown®; BOG®; Hooyman®; Smith & Wesson® Accessories; M&P® Accessories; Thompson/Center Arms™ Accessories; Performance Center® Accessories; Schrade®; Old Timer®; Uncle Henry®; Imperial®; BUBBA®; UST®; LaserLyte®; and MEAT!.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

