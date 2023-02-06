Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.26MM shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY). This represents 5.09% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 6.84MM shares and 5.72% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.45% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.63% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.23% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is $247.91. The forecasts range from a low of $145.44 to a high of $435.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.23% from its latest reported closing price of $233.37.

The projected annual revenue for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is $1,521MM, an increase of 58.29%. The projected annual EPS is $-5.74.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1039 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 8.80%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ALNY is 0.4195%, an increase of 15.3301%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.98% to 156,943K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nuveen Asset Management holds 16,593,268 shares representing 13.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 297,045 shares, representing an increase of 98.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 7,929.52% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,949,647 shares representing 11.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,291,012 shares, representing an increase of 26.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 96.60% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 9,407,871 shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,514,758 shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 18.66% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,018,765 shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,069,173 shares, representing an increase of 13.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 25.21% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 4,889,297 shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,258,956 shares, representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 39.67% over the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust RNAi therapeutics platform. Alnylam's commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), and OXLUMO™ (lumasiran) and Leqvio® (inclisiran) being developed and commercialized by Alnylam's partner Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its 'Alnylam P5x25' strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

