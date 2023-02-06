Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.88MM shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO). This represents 1.87% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.88MM shares and 5.38% of the company, a decrease in shares of 53.32% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.51% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.59% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akero Therapeutics is $53.04. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 10.59% from its latest reported closing price of $47.96.

The projected annual revenue for Akero Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-3.56.

Fund Sentiment

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akero Therapeutics. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 12.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AKRO is 0.3279%, an increase of 127.4814%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.45% to 51,405K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Skorpios Trust holds 4,907,829 shares representing 10.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,275,459 shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,068,312 shares, representing an increase of 28.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKRO by 445.63% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 3,162,259 shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,619,671 shares, representing an increase of 17.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKRO by 422.48% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 3,122,000 shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,368,378 shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118,378 shares, representing an increase of 95.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKRO by 8,219.39% over the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Background Information

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage cardio-metabolic company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Akero's lead product candidate, EFX, an engineered Fc-FGF21 fusion protein, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials as a potential treatment for NASH. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco.

