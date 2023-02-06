Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.73MM shares of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 18.82MM shares and 7.68% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.11% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.88% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.50% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for AerCap Holdings N.V. is $74.72. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.50% from its latest reported closing price of $63.05.

The projected annual revenue for AerCap Holdings N.V. is $7,272MM, an increase of 22.77%. The projected annual EPS is $8.27.

Fund Sentiment

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in AerCap Holdings N.V.. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AER is 0.6302%, an increase of 12.7815%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 271,183K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

General Electric holds 111,500,000 shares representing 46.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 9,259,837 shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,042,041 shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AER by 10.90% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 8,461,973 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,032,574 shares, representing a decrease of 6.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AER by 47.01% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 6,752,000 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,698,800 shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AER by 10.96% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 6,073,194 shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,102,854 shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AER by 25.11% over the last quarter.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.