Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.48MM shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS). This represents 8.22% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.54MM shares and 9.05% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.83% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 135.94% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aclaris Therapeutics is $33.15. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 135.94% from its latest reported closing price of $14.05.

The projected annual revenue for Aclaris Therapeutics is $7MM, a decrease of 70.73%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.68.

Fund Sentiment

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aclaris Therapeutics. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.24%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ACRS is 0.3225%, a decrease of 0.3101%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 66,693K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VR Adviser holds 4,563,962 shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,398,453 shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,976,543 shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,961,249 shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,927,149 shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACRS by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 2,808,034 shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.