Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.78MM shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC). This represents 5.25% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.67MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.72% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.05% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.27% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acadia Healthcare is $96.56. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.27% from its latest reported closing price of $80.96.

The projected annual revenue for Acadia Healthcare is $2,880MM, an increase of 13.90%. The projected annual EPS is $3.38, an increase of 7.20%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 815 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadia Healthcare. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 4.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ACHC is 0.3999%, an increase of 3.0733%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 113,143K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,731,858 shares representing 10.70% ownership of the company.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,885,000 shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,087,300 shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 17.26% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,047,371 shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,026,376 shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 19.79% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,709,258 shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,769,631 shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 21.31% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,295,725 shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,128,410 shares, representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 29.37% over the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. Acadia operates a network of 227 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 9,900 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

