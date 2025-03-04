Wellgistics Health Partners With Protega Pharmaceuticals To Expand Education And Access To ROXYBOND

(RTTNews) - Wellgistics Health, Inc. (WGRX) announced a collaboration with Protega Pharmaceuticals to support pharmacist education and increase patient access to ROXYBOND or oxycodone hydrochloride, the first FDA-approved abuse-deterrent immediate-release opioid pain medication.

The collaboration aims to educate independent pharmacists on abuse-deterrent pain management options, regulatory compliance, and responsible opioid prescribing. Wellgistics LLC, a subsidiary of Wellgistics Health, will leverage its nationwide network of over 5,400 independent pharmacies to distribute ROXYBOND, particularly to underserved and rural areas.

Protega's ROXYBOND is formulated with the patented SentryBond technology, designed to provide multiple levels of protection against opioid abuse.

The collaboration highlights a commitment to safer pain management practices and supports the goal of reducing opioid misuse through education and responsible dispensing.

