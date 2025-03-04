News & Insights

BioTech
WGRX

Wellgistics Health Partners With Protega Pharmaceuticals To Expand Education And Access To ROXYBOND

March 04, 2025 — 10:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wellgistics Health, Inc. (WGRX) announced a collaboration with Protega Pharmaceuticals to support pharmacist education and increase patient access to ROXYBOND or oxycodone hydrochloride, the first FDA-approved abuse-deterrent immediate-release opioid pain medication.

The collaboration aims to educate independent pharmacists on abuse-deterrent pain management options, regulatory compliance, and responsible opioid prescribing. Wellgistics LLC, a subsidiary of Wellgistics Health, will leverage its nationwide network of over 5,400 independent pharmacies to distribute ROXYBOND, particularly to underserved and rural areas.

Protega's ROXYBOND is formulated with the patented SentryBond technology, designed to provide multiple levels of protection against opioid abuse.

The collaboration highlights a commitment to safer pain management practices and supports the goal of reducing opioid misuse through education and responsible dispensing.

Currently, WGRX is trading at $2.70 up by 5.15 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WGRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.