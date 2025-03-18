News & Insights

Wellgistics Health Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance, Enhancing Security For Pharmacy Solutions

March 18, 2025 — 02:03 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Wellgistics Health (WGRX), on Tuesday that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance following a third-party audit, reinforcing its commitment to data security and regulatory compliance in its pharmacy and healthcare technology solutions.

The SOC 2 Type 1 certification confirms that Wellgistics Health meets the industry's highest standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

The certification verifies that Wellgistics Health has implemented robust security controls and operational safeguards to protect sensitive healthcare data.

The audit, conducted by Sensiba LLP, confirmed that the company's systems and processes align with SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria, ensuring a secure framework for its healthcare partners.

This achievement strengthens Wellgistics Health's position as a trusted provider of compliant and scalable pharmacy solutions for healthcare organizations.

This certification marks a key milestone for Wellgistics Health as it continues to grow and offer secure, innovative solutions for pharmacies, providers, and health systems, emphasizing its commitment to safeguarding customer data and maintaining high security standards.

Currently, WGRX is trading at $3.51 up by 5.63 percent on the Nasdaq.

