News & Insights

BioTech
WGRX

Wellgistics Expands Partnership With Tollo Health To Market Medical Foods For GLP-1, Long COVID

February 26, 2025 — 10:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wellgistics Health, Inc. (WGRX), a healthcare technology and pharmaceutical services company, announced the expansion of its partnership with Tollo Health, LLC.

This collaboration focuses on marketing Tollo's proprietary medical food products designed to address side effects related to GLP-1 treatments, including muscle loss, and to manage symptoms of Long COVID.

Under the agreement, Wellgistics LLC, a subsidiary of Wellgistics Health, will distribute Tollo's medical foods, including Galectovid, through its network of pharmacies.

The products aim to support patients suffering from GLP-1 treatment-related muscle wasting and persistent viral infections, offering a natural solution with no known side effects.

Wellgistics will assist Tollo in generating educational content for healthcare practitioners to optimize patient outcomes.

This expanded partnership is expected to drive the adoption of Tollo's medical foods and enhance patient care in the growing GLP-1 and Long COVID markets.

Currently, WGRX is trading at $2.81 down by 2.59 Percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WGRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.