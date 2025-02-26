Wellgistics Expands Partnership With Tollo Health To Market Medical Foods For GLP-1, Long COVID

(RTTNews) - Wellgistics Health, Inc. (WGRX), a healthcare technology and pharmaceutical services company, announced the expansion of its partnership with Tollo Health, LLC.

This collaboration focuses on marketing Tollo's proprietary medical food products designed to address side effects related to GLP-1 treatments, including muscle loss, and to manage symptoms of Long COVID.

Under the agreement, Wellgistics LLC, a subsidiary of Wellgistics Health, will distribute Tollo's medical foods, including Galectovid, through its network of pharmacies.

The products aim to support patients suffering from GLP-1 treatment-related muscle wasting and persistent viral infections, offering a natural solution with no known side effects.

Wellgistics will assist Tollo in generating educational content for healthcare practitioners to optimize patient outcomes.

This expanded partnership is expected to drive the adoption of Tollo's medical foods and enhance patient care in the growing GLP-1 and Long COVID markets.

Currently, WGRX is trading at $2.81 down by 2.59 Percent on the Nasdaq.

