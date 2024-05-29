The Wellcome Trust Ups Stake in Eurocell plc

Eurocell (GB:ECEL) has released an update.

The Wellcome Trust has increased its stake in Eurocell plc, crossing the 7% threshold of voting rights on May 24, 2024. This change in shareholding structure was officially notified to the company on May 28, 2024. Eurocell’s latest major holding notification indicates a notable shift in its ownership, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction.

