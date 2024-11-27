The Wellcome Trust Increases Stake in SIG PLC

SIG plc (GB:SHI) has released an update.

The Wellcome Trust Limited has acquired a significant stake in SIG PLC, holding 3.237% of the company’s voting rights, amounting to over 38 million shares. This move signals a notable interest in SIG PLC from a prominent investment entity, potentially impacting the company’s future strategic decisions.

