The Wellcome Trust Increases Stake in SIG PLC

November 27, 2024 — 10:03 am EST

SIG plc (GB:SHI) has released an update.

The Wellcome Trust Limited has acquired a significant stake in SIG PLC, holding 3.237% of the company’s voting rights, amounting to over 38 million shares. This move signals a notable interest in SIG PLC from a prominent investment entity, potentially impacting the company’s future strategic decisions.

