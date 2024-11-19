WellCell Holdings Appoints New Auditor Amid Fee Dispute

WellCell Holdings Co., Limited (HK:2477) has released an update.
WellCell Holdings Co., Limited has announced a change in its auditing firm, as PricewaterhouseCoopers has stepped down over a disagreement regarding audit fees. Ascenda Cachet CPA Limited has been appointed as the new auditor, a move aimed at enhancing cost-effectiveness and ensuring continued financial oversight. The company assures that this transition will not impact its audit processes for the upcoming financial year.
