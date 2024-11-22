WellCell Holdings Announces Key Board Changes

WellCell Holdings Co., Limited (HK:2477) has released an update.

WellCell Holdings Co., Limited has announced a significant shift in its leadership, with Mr. Wu Wing Kuen stepping down as an independent non-executive Director due to personal health reasons, making way for the appointment of Ms. Dan Xi. Ms. Dan, who brings a strong legal background and experience in various leadership roles, will join the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees. This change is effective from November 22, 2024, and is expected to bring new perspectives to the company’s board.

