WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of WellCare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $267.36, changing hands as low as $265.95 per share. WellCare Health Plans Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WCG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WCG's low point in its 52 week range is $220.63 per share, with $324.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $267.72.

