Wellard Ltd. Plans Cash Return to Shareholders

Wellard Limited has announced a cash return of capital to its shareholders, distributing the majority of proceeds from the sale of the M/V Ocean Ute vessel. The company plans to return AUD 0.02 per security, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM on November 22, 2024. This move aligns with Wellard’s strategy to manage excess capital while supporting ongoing operations.

