News & Insights

Stocks

Wellard Ltd. Plans Cash Return to Shareholders

November 03, 2024 — 10:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wellard Ltd. (AU:WLD) has released an update.

Wellard Limited has announced a cash return of capital to its shareholders, distributing the majority of proceeds from the sale of the M/V Ocean Ute vessel. The company plans to return AUD 0.02 per security, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM on November 22, 2024. This move aligns with Wellard’s strategy to manage excess capital while supporting ongoing operations.

For further insights into AU:WLD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.