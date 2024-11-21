News & Insights

Wellard Ltd Faces Challenges with Optimism for FY2025

November 21, 2024 — 09:27 pm EST

Wellard Ltd. (AU:WLD) has released an update.

Wellard Ltd reported a challenging FY2024, incurring a loss of $0.8 million due to fluctuating market conditions across its core markets. Despite these hurdles, the company maintained resilience, ending the year with a strong cash position of $8.5 million and looks forward to favorable conditions in FY2025. The company emphasizes its commitment to shareholder value and acknowledges the dedication of its team and the loyalty of its customers.

