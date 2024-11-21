Wellard Ltd. Cautions Investors on Industry Risks

Wellard Ltd. (AU:WLD) has released an update.

Wellard Ltd.’s recent presentation highlights the inherent risks and uncertainties within its industry that might impact future performance. The company advises potential investors to consider these factors and seek appropriate advice before making investment decisions. Past performance is not indicative of future outcomes, and Wellard emphasizes caution in interpreting financial forecasts.

