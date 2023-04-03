WELL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.19, changing hands as high as $72.65 per share. Welltower Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WELL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WELL's low point in its 52 week range is $56.50 per share, with $99.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.27. The WELL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

