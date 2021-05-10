Stocks

WELL Health’s CRH Medical Acquires New England Anesthesia Associates

Contributor
Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf TipRanks
Published

WELL Health Technologies Corp (WELL) announced that it has recently completed a transaction to acquire an 85% stake in New England Anesthesia Associates (NEAA), effective May 1, 2021. NEAA provides anesthesia services to an outpatient surgery center in Guilford, Connecticut, and other staffing services that serve the surrounding area.

WELL Health Chairman and CEO Hamed Shahbazi said, "We are very excited to complete the first acquisition by CRH after joining WELL just a couple of weeks ago. This acquisition is yet another validation of CRH's disciplined acquisition and partnership program, and it demonstrates WELL's commitment to continuing CRH's very successful and accretive capital allocation program, which aligns perfectly with WELL's own growth strategy.”

CRH Medical’s CEO Dr. Tushar Ramani added, "We are delighted to have completed this acquisition, which represents our initial expansion into Connecticut. This is our fourth transaction of 2021, and we now serve 73 ambulatory surgery centers across 16 states."

CRH paid approximately less than five times its trailing operating EBITDA to complete the transaction. The company expects the NEAA’s acquisition to be immediately accretive to its cash flows. (See WELL Health Technologies Corp stock analysis on TipRanks)

Two weeks ago, Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Rob Goff reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$12.00 price target (65.5% upside potential).

Overall, WELL Health stock scores a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 7 Buys. The average analyst price target of C$11.00 implies an upside potential of about 51.7% to current levels. Shares have more than doubled in value over the last year.

Related News:
Trulieve To Acquire Harvest Health For C$2.1B; Creates Largest U.S. Cannabis Operator
Nuvei Posts Better-Than-Expected 1Q Results; Shares Pop 7%
Jamieson Wellness Delivers Double-Digit Revenue Growth In 1Q

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

    #TradeTalks: Stocks have struggled to set new highs, despite all the recent economic data

    Stocks have struggled to set new highs, despite all the recent economic data which is starting to look like the V-shaped recovery some forecast just 12 months ago. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino.

    Apr 28, 2021

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular