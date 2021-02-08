Markets

WELL Health To Acquire CRH Medical - Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) has entered into an arrangement agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of CRH Medical Corporation (CRH.TO, CRHM) at $4.00 per share in cash representing equity consideration of approximately $292.7 million and a transaction value of approximately $369.2 million, inclusive of CRH credit facility.

WELL expects the acquisition to drive significant financial accretion, including approximately 120% on a revenue per share basis and 800% on an EBITDA per share basis in 2021, before considering synergies.

WELL has also entered into binding agreements with a group of institutional and individual investors including Li Ka-shing to raise C$295.5 million of equity under a non-brokered offering of subscription receipts at a price of C$9.80 per share.

