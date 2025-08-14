WELL Health Technologies Q2 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - WELL Health Technologies (WELL.TO) reported that its second quarter net income attributable to owners declined to C$12.15 million from C$103.69 million, prior year. Earnings per share was C$0.05 compared to C$0.41. Adjusted net income increased to C$25.77 million from C$4.08 million. Adjusted net income per share was C$0.10 compared to C$0.02. Second quarter revenue increased C$356.67 million from C$227.31 million, previous year.

The company reaffirmed its 2025 annual guidance for revenue. Also, the company increased guidance for annual adjusted EBITDA to be in the upper half of its previously provided guidance of C$190 million to C$210 million. Excluding the impact of CM Deferrals, the company is improving its guidance for annual adjusted EBITDA to be in the upper half of its previously provided guidance of C$140 million to C$160 million.

