WELL Health Surpasses $1 Billion Revenue Milestone

WELL Health Technologies Corp (TSE:WELL) has released an update.

WELL Health Technologies Corp has achieved a milestone by reaching a $1 billion annualized revenue run-rate ahead of schedule, with a strong performance in Q3-2024, reporting a 27% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. The company has also seen significant growth in patient visits and has increased its annual revenue guidance, showcasing its robust financial health and expansion capabilities.

