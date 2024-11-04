News & Insights

Stocks

WELL Health Expands with Walmart Clinic Acquisition

November 04, 2024 — 08:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WELL Health Technologies Corp (TSE:WELL) has released an update.

WELL Health Technologies Corp is set to acquire the Canadian clinical assets of Jack Nathan Health, expanding its clinic network with 16 owned clinics and 62 licensee clinics in Walmart locations across Canada. The acquisition supports WELL’s strategy to enhance healthcare delivery through technology, with a focus on profitability by 2025. This move solidifies WELL’s position as a leading healthcare provider in Canada, emphasizing its commitment to improving clinic operations and patient care.

For further insights into TSE:WELL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.