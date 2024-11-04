WELL Health Expands with Walmart Clinic Acquisition

WELL Health Technologies Corp (TSE:WELL) has released an update.

WELL Health Technologies Corp is set to acquire the Canadian clinical assets of Jack Nathan Health, expanding its clinic network with 16 owned clinics and 62 licensee clinics in Walmart locations across Canada. The acquisition supports WELL’s strategy to enhance healthcare delivery through technology, with a focus on profitability by 2025. This move solidifies WELL’s position as a leading healthcare provider in Canada, emphasizing its commitment to improving clinic operations and patient care.

For further insights into TSE:WELL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.