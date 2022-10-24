Welkin China Private Equity pauses $300 mln London IPO

Oct 24 (Reuters) - China-focused investment firm Welkin China Private Equity Limited said on Monday it will pause its $300 million London initial public offering (IPO) due to heightened market volatility amid rising recessionary fears.

The firm said its board will reassess the IPO at a later date when macroeconomic conditions have improved.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

