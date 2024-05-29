News & Insights

Welife Technology Bolsters Board with Industry Veterans

Welife Technology Limited (HK:1703) has released an update.

Welife Technology Limited announces the appointment of Mr. Yeung Ka Ho as an executive director, and Mr. Fok Siu Keung, Mr. Char Shik Ngor Stephen, Mr. Chui Man Lung, Everett, and Mr. Wong Che Sang as non-executive directors, bringing a wealth of experience from the catering industry, law, and accounting to the company’s board. The new directors have notable backgrounds, with Mr. Yeung owning a successful supply business, Mr. Fok bringing four decades of catering experience, Mr. Char being a former anti-corruption official and barrister, and Mr. Chui having a strong track record in accounting and IPOs.

