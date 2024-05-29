News & Insights

Stocks

Welife Technology Board Reshuffle Wins Full Support

May 29, 2024 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Welife Technology Limited (HK:1703) has released an update.

Welife Technology Limited announced the unanimous approval of all proposed resolutions at its Extraordinary General Meeting, including the appointment of new executive and non-executive directors. The resolutions passed with 100% votes in favor, reflecting full shareholder support for the proposed board changes.

For further insights into HK:1703 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.