Welife Technology Board Reshuffle Wins Full Support

Welife Technology Limited announced the unanimous approval of all proposed resolutions at its Extraordinary General Meeting, including the appointment of new executive and non-executive directors. The resolutions passed with 100% votes in favor, reflecting full shareholder support for the proposed board changes.

