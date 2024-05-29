News & Insights

Welife Technology Announces Board Restructuring

Welife Technology Limited (HK:1703) has released an update.

Welife Technology Limited, previously known as Palace Banquet Holdings Limited, has announced changes to its Board of Directors and committees effective from 22 May 2024. The company, based in the Cayman Islands, has appointed Mr. Yeung Ka Ho as an executive director alongside other key non-executive and independent directors. The restructuring includes updates to the Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees, aiming to bolster corporate governance.

