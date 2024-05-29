Welife Technology Announces Board Restructuring

Welife Technology Limited (HK:1703) has released an update.

Welife Technology Limited, previously known as Palace Banquet Holdings Limited, has announced changes to its Board of Directors and committees effective from 22 May 2024. The company, based in the Cayman Islands, has appointed Mr. Yeung Ka Ho as an executive director alongside other key non-executive and independent directors. The restructuring includes updates to the Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees, aiming to bolster corporate governance.

For further insights into HK:1703 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.