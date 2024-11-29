Welife Technology Announces Board and Committee Roles

Welife Technology Limited (HK:1703) has released an update.

Welife Technology Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced its current board of directors and the composition of its board committees. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with specific members taking roles in the audit, nomination, and remuneration committees.

