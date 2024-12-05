News & Insights

Welife Technology Aims for Trading Resumption Amid Restaurant Expansion

December 05, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Welife Technology Limited (HK:1703) has released an update.

Welife Technology Limited, an investment holding company operating restaurants in Hong Kong, is actively working to meet the Stock Exchange’s resumption guidance after a trading suspension. The company plans to resume trading following the publication of its financial results expected between late January and mid-February 2025. Despite the suspension, its restaurant operations continue unabated, seeking new commercial opportunities.

