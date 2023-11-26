Welcome to the Dot Com Boom 2.0

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Believe it or not, you’re living through the second-coming of the 1990s Dot Com Boom.

Only this time, we have AI – which will have an even bigger economic impact on the world than the internet.

Let me show you why.

Dot Com Deja Vu

Back in the 1990s, there was this new technology called the internet which promised to make everything faster, more efficient, and more productive, and promised to automate a bunch of arduous and boring tasks.

Here, in the early 2020s, there is this new technology called AI which promises to make everything faster, more efficient, and more productive, and promises to automate a bunch of arduous and boring tasks.

Back in the 1990s, hundreds of internet startups popped up all over America, and billions upon billions of dollars flowed into those startups, with each of them promising to use the internet to change how humans shop, work, travel, and more.

Here, in the early 2020s, hundreds of AI startups have popped up all over America, and billions upon billions of dollars have flowed into those startups, with each of them promising to use AI to change how humans shop, work, travel and more.

Back in the 1990s, pundits and skeptics ridiculed the internet as being a passing fad, while some of the world’s smartest futurists and investors told us it would be the biggest innovation the world has ever seen.

Here, in the early 2020s, pundits and skeptics are ridiculing AI as being a passing fad, while some of the world’s smartest futurists and investors are telling us it will be the biggest innovation the world has ever seen.

Back in the 1990s, internet stocks were flying higher.

Here, in the early 2020s, AI stocks are flying higher – and are actually tracing the exact path internet stocks took 30 years ago.

The parallels are uncanny. The AI Boom is the identical twin of the Dot Com Boom – just born 30 years later.

The Only Difference This Time Around

The two are identical even down to the boardroom drama.

During the Dot Com Boom, Steve Jobs was pushed out of the most powerful computer company, Apple, only to return years later.

Just this past week, Sam Altman was pushed out of the most powerful AI company – OpenAI – only to return days later.

The only difference there is time. It took Jobs several years to work his way back into Apple. It took Altman days.

That is an important difference. Because it is a microcosm for the only difference between the AI Boom and the Dot Com Boom. The AI Boom is moving much, much more quickly.

The Dot Com Boom played out in a decade. The AI Boom could play out in a few years.

Which means that if you want to strike it rich in the AI Boom, you need to act now.

Not after the holidays. Not next year. But right now. The AI train is pulling out from the station as we speak. And the thing about trains is that they don’t go back to pick-up passengers who didn’t get there on time.

The Final Word

Luckily for you, there is still time to catch a ride on this train.

Because the biggest gains in the AI Boom have yet to come.

But they won’t be had in AI stocks.

Rather, the biggest gains in the AI Boom will come from a rare and unique investment vehicle outside of the stock market.

This is the same investment vehicle that folks like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban used to become billionaires in the Dot Com Boom.

And this Tuesday night, in a brand-new presentation, I am going to unveil this investment vehicle to the public.

I know. This is a very busy time of year for folks. But, trust me, you owe it yourself – and your family – to at least hear about this rare AI investment vehicle that has a track record of minting millionaires.

