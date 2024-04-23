Welcome to the Best Part of This Crypto Bull Market

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cryptos are absolutely soaring right now; and it’s all thanks to the Fourth Bitcoin Halving.

Since the halving was completed last Friday, April 19, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has popped about 12%. Ethereum (ETH-USD) is also up about 12% since then. Meanwhile, Solana (SOL-USD) is up more than 20% since the halving.

Those are some big gains for just a few days…

But smaller altcoins are doing even better.

Since the halving, a small crypto called Bonk (BONK-USD) is up nearly 50% in just three days. Arweave (AR-USD) rose about 30% in that same time frame. NEAR Protocol (NEAR-USD) is up around 30%, too. Synesis One (SNS-USD) popped 40%. Forta (FORT-USD) is up more than 40%. Immutable (IMX-USD) is up about 25%, and Popcat (POPCAT-USD) popped about 150%…

All in just three days.

The Crypto Party Is Just Getting Started

Cryptos are soaring right now – and they won’t stop anytime soon.

We think this could be the start of a 2021-style run in cryptos, wherein altcoins absolutely soar for 12-plus months.

In fact, did you know that in 2021, more than 1 in 5 of the top 300 cryptos soared more than 1,000%?

More than 1 in 5… That’s incredible.

And it all happened because of Bitcoin’s Third Halving. That occurred in May 2020 and created a massive supply crunch and subsequent buying frenzy across the crypto markets.

Now we are just days past the Fourth Halving. That has created yet another massive supply crunch. And it is already starting another major buying frenzy.

Folks, we’ve arrived at the first inning of a huge bull run in small cryptos.

If you want to try to make the most money possible in the financial markets over the next 12 months, invest in crypto.

What other asset has a history of producing dozens of 1,000%-plus returns in the same year?

Just cryptos.

And in today’s economy, where everyday Americans are fighting an uphill battle to get ahead financially, it’d be a shame to miss out on the perfect opportunity to make a lot of money in a hurry.

The Final Word

Now’s the perfect time to be invested in crypto.

But given that the market is quite a volatile one, it can be very hard to know which coins to be invested in for substantial gains.

That’s why, just this morning, I debuted a brand-new quantitative trading system designed to identify breakout opportunities in crypto. Our goal? Find as many potential 10X cryptos as possible.

Remember; In the year after Bitcoin’s last halving, 1 in 5 of the top 300 cryptos soared more than 1,000%.

So, we created a system to help us track down the cryptos that could do the same in the year after the Fourth Halving.

Crypto bull markets like this strike only once every four years.

When they do, we must capitalize.

And this time, we have a powerful new tool to help us make the most of this boom cycle.

Learn all about this new trading system.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

