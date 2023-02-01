Welcome to 2023 and a New Investing Playbook

Investors have had a rough 2022 — the worst year since the financial crisis in 2008 with war, soaring inflation and volatile markets. Still, sentiment among retailer traders seems strong, with only 1% planning to sell off their investments in the next 12 months, according to a survey from Finimize. In fact, 65% state they will continue investing and 29% plan to add to their portfolios. But what should these retail traders expect, and what are the implications for the market more broadly? Here are my top predictions for the new year.

1. Old Playbooks Will be Thrown Out

BlackRock said it first: Old tricks are not going to work in a new world order. You need to think beyond buying the dip, develop granular views and be prepared to make frequent portfolio changes based on both macro and market developments. In its annual investment outlook, the firm cautioned “we must widen the lens of possible scenarios because the new regime of higher macro and market volatility entails a wider range of outcomes. And it will require quick reactions. We must fight behavioral biases like inertia that make it hard to embrace change or carry out too little to make a difference. Sometimes you know something is happening but just don’t want to believe it.”

2. Bonds Will be Treated with Caution

In the old playbook, long-term government bonds would be part of the package as they historically have protected portfolios from recession. But we need to rethink this and the foundational 60/40 portfolio mix, with 60% invested in stocks and 40% in bonds. In 2022 central banks have given us indications that they are not going to turn to interest rate cuts to bring down inflation. Instead, it seems they will likely stay the course they’ve chartered out, engineering recessions and battling inflation with high interest rates. In fact, some predict that this may even go on for longer than expected. Another reason to be cautious with bonds is the return of bond vigilantes, bond market investors who protest against government monetary or fiscal policies by selling bonds, increasing yields and decreasing prices as a result. It took just three weeks for markets to force the UK, the world's sixth largest economy, into a U-turn on its plans to slash taxes, showing that the bond markets aren’t what they used to be.

3. Investors Will Hunt for Value Stocks That Carry High Dividends

Value stocks that carry high dividends can be a great choice for retail investors looking for passive income. Look at mutual funds, such as index funds or exchange traded funds and or simply purchase individual dividend stocks. Dividend funds offer the benefit of diversification — if someone halts their dividend payments you can still rely on income from the others in the mix. Of course, funds come with fees and less freedom. If you are happy to do more work and research individual stocks, opt for this. You then also have the added benefit of being able to fit them into your overall portfolio.

4. Tech Will Make a Come Back

The harder the fall, the higher the bounce. Tech stocks have seen some of the biggest drops in value, with hitters such as Amazon down more than 50 percent from its all-time highs. But such declines provide opportunities moving forward. After a slow first six or nine months of the year I believe tech stocks will be set up for better returns. Generally, companies will likely continue to invest in software and hardware solutions and many of the big tech firms have strong balance sheets. The key is to be brave and patient in regards to timing of when to buy. As with value stocks look for quality with a focus on earnings consistency and good profitability.

In spite of volatility and an anticipated recession there are predictions that retail trading will grow in the years to come — and in times of turmoil, there are often plenty of hidden opportunities. According to wealth management strategy consulting firm Indefi, the retail investor is set to account for 61% of all assets under management globally by 2030, up from 52% in 2021. These traders will remember 2023 as a turning point – a time for a new playbook and a time when they learned how to see volatility simply as part of the game – a foundational pillar of portfolio management that is addressed with experience and access to information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.