Welbilt Inc Shares Approach 52-Week High - Market Mover

Welbilt Inc (WBT) shares closed today at 0.1% below its 52 week high of $24.00, giving the company a market cap of $3B. The stock is currently up 0.9% year-to-date, up 2.5% over the past 12 months, and up 23.6% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.0%, and the S&P 500 rose 2.6%.

Trading Activity

Trading volume this week was 52.7% lower than the 20-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.1.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company share price is the same as the performance of its peers in the Industrials industry sector , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -120.1%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 349.5%

The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 200.3% higher than the average peer.

