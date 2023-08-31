Welbe (JPTSE:6556) Price Target Decreased by 8.15% to 632.40

The average one-year price target for Welbe (JPTSE:6556) has been revised to 632.40 / share. This is an decrease of 8.15% from the prior estimate of 688.50 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 595.90 to a high of 682.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.55% from the latest reported closing price of 588.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Welbe. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6556 is 0.00%, a decrease of 17.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 116K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 59K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 39K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

