Welbe (JPTSE:6556) Price Target Decreased by 27.42% to 688.50

The average one-year price target for Welbe (JPTSE:6556) has been revised to 688.50 / share. This is an decrease of 27.42% from the prior estimate of 948.60 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 505.00 to a high of 892.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.07% from the latest reported closing price of 444.00 / share.

Welbe Maintains 3.65% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.65%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.71%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Welbe. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6556 is 0.00%, a decrease of 15.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 116K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 59K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 39K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

