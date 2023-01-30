Weiss Asset Management Cuts Stake in Southport Acquisition Corp - (PORT)

Fintel reports that Weiss Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.75MM shares of Southport Acquisition Corp - Class A (PORT). This represents 3.26% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.25MM shares and 5.43% of the company, a decrease in shares of 40.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.17% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southport Acquisition Corp -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.08%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PORT is 0.1343%, an increase of 6.4130%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.35% to 18,488K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 1,362,913 shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362,593 shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PORT by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 1,101,845 shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095,941 shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PORT by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 1,075,000 shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Calamos Advisors holds 1,000,000 shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 891,434 shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 891,334 shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PORT by 23.12% over the last quarter.

Southport Acquisition Background Information

