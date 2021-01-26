Weis Markets (WMK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.18, changing hands as high as $51.88 per share. Weis Markets, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMK's low point in its 52 week range is $32.4401 per share, with $59.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.73.

