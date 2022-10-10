Weis Markets (WMK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.67, changing hands as high as $74.66 per share. Weis Markets, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMK's low point in its 52 week range is $52.39 per share, with $86.755 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.64.

