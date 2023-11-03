Weis Markets (WMK) Declares $0.34 Dividend

Weis Markets said on October 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

Shareholders of record as of November 6, 2023 will receive the payment on November 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $66.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.37%, the lowest has been 1.37%, and the highest has been 3.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weis Markets. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMK is 0.08%, a decrease of 15.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 11,415K shares. The put/call ratio of WMK is 1.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 650K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMK by 27.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 511K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMK by 29.51% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 417K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMK by 28.93% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 391K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares, representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMK by 11.48% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 377K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMK by 26.00% over the last quarter.

Weis Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.