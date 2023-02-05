Weis Markets (WMK) Declares $0.34 Dividend

Weis Markets said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $88.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.48%, the lowest has been 1.37%, and the highest has been 3.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.72 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fund Sentiment

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weis Markets. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.15%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WMK is 0.1060%, an increase of 4.9795%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.40% to 11,280K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 652,964 shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651,675 shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMK by 21.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 492,689 shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 481,568 shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMK by 1.92% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 409,219 shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409,558 shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMK by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 375,936 shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419,636 shares, representing a decrease of 11.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMK by 2.32% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 356,845 shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376,127 shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMK by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Weis Markets Background Information

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia.

