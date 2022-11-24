Weis Markets Recalls Sea Salt And Caramel Ripple Ice Cream

(RTTNews) - Weis Markets, Inc., a Mid Atlantic food retailer, has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream citing possible presence of undeclared soy and coconut allergens, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recalled product comes in 48oz containers that says Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream, while the lid says Weis Quality Caramel Caribou Ice Cream.

The recalled ice cream is packaged in a scround container with a UPC of 041497-01288 and with a sell by date of 11/08/23. This was produced on 11/08/22.

The affected products may have been distributed in 197 Weis Markets' stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and West Virginia.

According to the agency, the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing soy and coconut was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of soy and coconut.

As per the investigation, the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging process.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens may get serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

However, there have been no illnesses reported to date related to the recalled products.

Customers who have purchased the affected product may return it for a full refund.

